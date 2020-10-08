As soon as the news broke of Cam Newton’s positive COVID test on Saturday, it was clear that if there was going to be a game at all, it was going to look much different than planned. The landscape then began to shift, and it looked like there might be no game, then it looked like it would be rescheduled, and then the new date was set for Monday night. The result was a sloppy, uninspired game from both teams, and an ugly 26-10 win for the Chiefs. But as I’ve said before, a win is a win is a win, and the Chiefs just became the first team to ever go 4-0 in four consecutive seasons.
I’m not going to spend much time on this one, instead I think it’s time to look ahead, but here are a few quick takeaways. The defense keeps looking better and better, and should get a big boost in coming weeks as Bashaud Breeland returns from suspension and gets back up to speed in a depleted secondary that has still been playing its tail off. Bill Belicheck again stymied the Chiefs offense and Patrick Mahomes for much of the game by rushing three and dropping back eight defenders. I’m sure we’ll see much more of this in weeks ahead, and I’m sure Andy Reid and Eric Bienemy are working on the conundrum as we speak.
Ok, moving on. The Raiders are in Kansas City this Sunday, followed by a Thursday night matchup with the 4-0 Buffalo Bills. Due to the pushed game this past weekend, the Chiefs will become the first team to ever play Monday, Sunday, then Thursday—three games in eleven days. It will be a tough test of the team’s stamina, but I certainly expect the team to win at least one of the next two before getting ten days to recuperate before the first matchup of the year with the Broncos.
The Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr tend to struggle against Kansas City, though I think they’re a better team than we’ve seen in recent years. I do expect a win, but especially with the loss of a game planning day, I think it will be closer than anticipated, though I doubt the result will ever be in question. Of course, with a familiar opponent that Reid has plenty of prior knowledge of, this may be the week the Chiefs come out and destroy a lesser team.
The true test may just be the next game, as the team travels to Buffalo on a short week. I do believe that the Josh Allen-led Bills are a legitimate team, and our defense might struggle with his mobility, but I also think the game plan will look much like what it did against the Ravens. With a strong secondary, the Bills do possess the ability to mimic the Patriots’ scheme, which could give the Chiefs trouble. But here’s where I stand — this is still the Buffalo Bills, and until they prove otherwise, I believe Kansas City is a much superior team and I think you’ll see that on the field, even with an exhausted roster.
All in all, the team is 4-0 — as ugly as it’s been at times — and the State of the Kingdom is in good shape. More and more players are returning from injury and suspension, and I think if the league can stabilize the recent Covid dust-ups, I think the Chiefs will settle into the season and continue to reel off wins.
