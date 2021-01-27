Welcome to our Living Well Together (virtual) educational series for the month of February.
Using Zoom, to connect individuals and families, this series is sponsored by Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agents in the northeast Kansas region.
February 4 - 6:45pm “A Parents Guide to Social Media” (Adults Only) - Do you know what phone apps are the most popular in the US? Join John Calvert, Director of Safe and Secure Schools Unit, as he teaches us about what apps to be aware of on our child's phone.
February 11- 6:45pm “Love Languages” - Relationships grow better when we understand each other. Everyone gives and receives love differently, but with a little insight into these differences, we can be confidently equipped to communicate love well.
February 18 – 6:45pm “Make Active Habits Stick” - If becoming more physically active is on your list of goals this year, we can help. Learn how to create new habits and routines to make change stick. After all, the best physical activity is the one you will actually do!
February 25 – 6:45pm “Living Well With Diabetes” - Diabetes is a common, costly, and serious disease. Let's discuss how diabetes can be delayed, controlled, and even prevented.
The registration form is available online for a just-announced lineup of February sessions at https://kstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eFZogdZVlcap9fE
Use a Planting Calendar
If you start vegetable plants indoors, it is often helpful to list seeding dates on a calendar so that plants are ready for transplanting at the proper time. To do this, choose your transplant date and count back the number of weeks necessary to grow your own transplants. For example, cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower are usually transplanted in late March to early April. It takes 8 weeks from seeding to transplant size. Therefore, plants should be seeded in early February.
Below are examples of some common vegetables grown for transplants and a recommended date for seeding. Dates are Saturdays, as this is when many homeowners have the most free time. The dates are not set in stone, and a week earlier or later will not ruin the plants. Also, you may want to seed a week or two earlier if you are in southern Kansas and possibly a week later if you are in northern Kansas. Calendars can be reused year after year by a slight reset of the dates. Also keep notes on how well the transplants did so you can tweak the planting schedule. Your conditions may result in plants that need a bit more or a bit less time.
Crop Seeding Date Transplant Date
Cabbage, Broccoli & Cauliflower Plant February 6 – Transplant April 3
Lettuce (if you grow transplants) Plant February 6 – Transplant April 3
Peppers Plant March 20 – Transplant May 15
Tomatoes Plant March 27 – Transplant May 8
