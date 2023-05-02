Placeholder Letters

File photo | Newspressnow.com

Most Kansans would agree that there is little difference between ill-gotten gain and theft.

It would be wrong and immoral for USD 113 to take almost $1.3 million dollars of state aid in the next two years for students attending school in other districts due to a forced school closure. Although legal, most Kansans would call that theft. This number does not include school revenue from property tax, which is a separate issue being debated.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.