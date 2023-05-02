Most Kansans would agree that there is little difference between ill-gotten gain and theft.
It would be wrong and immoral for USD 113 to take almost $1.3 million dollars of state aid in the next two years for students attending school in other districts due to a forced school closure. Although legal, most Kansans would call that theft. This number does not include school revenue from property tax, which is a separate issue being debated.
There is a loophole in the Kansas School Funding formula based on a two-year budgeting “lookback” period allowing this to happen. School districts get their state funding based on the enrollment numbers for the previous two years. A district receives funds for the two years following even if those kids are educated elsewhere. When the legislature created this formula, it made sense to budget in this way since future enrollment numbers are unknown and unpredictable. Legislators obviously did not foresee a district taking advantage of this budgeting method by closing a school and pocketing the cash after almost all the students from the closed school leave a district as in the case with Wetmore students and USD 113. Hopefully, legislators will address this immediately. It’s happened elsewhere.
State financial aid should follow the students. Period. For a district to keep this ill-gotten gain is immoral. The solution is very simple: For every student that chooses to attend school outside of a district because of a forced school closure, the amount of state aid going to the former district associated with that student should be forwarded to the receiving district who is actually paying the cost to educate that child. Both the State Department of Education and the Kansas Treasurer have stated that there is nothing in the law preventing a district from forwarding the state aid to another district. It would be the right and moral thing to do.
If the USD 113 community allows its board to keep these funds as it has indicated it will do, then everyone who doesn’t speak up is complicit in this immoral, money-grabbing scheme. Please call or email the USD 113 board representatives and the district office in Sabetha and tell them that ripping off Kansas taxpayers for their benefit is wrong. As a taxpayer in the district, I refuse to be a fellow conspirator in these schemes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.