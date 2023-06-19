To the Editor,
On June 12, the USD113 BOE voted on a proposal of land transfer to USD335 Jackson Heights that includes transportation funding for some, but not all, Wetmore students transferring to Jackson Heights. This is not a reasonable proposal.
First, there are several families living north of the proposed boundary who are transferring out of USD 113, and many already attending school in other districts. If the BOE wants to keep the proposed boundary at 56th road, do a formal survey to support that proposal.
Second, the offer of funding for transportation is curious because USD113 will not receive transportation funding for Wetmore students. This means that the number of Wetmore students being bussed will not play a role in how much transportation funding USD 113 will receive.
So, why is USD 113 offering USD 335 $1,258 for some students out of transportation funds? They say it is to help because Jackson Heights will not receive transportation funding since Wetmore students attending Jackson Heights will be out of district. While that is an accurate statement, let's be real.
“As this issue applies to the Wetmore closure…a district would be able to count students who have transferred out of the district for the next two years. Compounding this issue, under the previous formula, districts receiving transfer students are not able to count those students for the first year of enrollment,” (usd113.org FAG page).
USD 113 will not receive $1,258 per student from state funding to bus Wetmore students, but they will be receiving $5,088 of base state aid in the general fund to educate Wetmore students for the next TWO YEARS. Jackson Heights will receive ZERO dollars of the $5,088 per student in base aid next year. In 2024-2025 BOTH districts will receive base aid for Wetmore students.
The FAQ website put out by USD113 states that between the general and supplemental fund, USD 113 will receive $844,862 in residual funding related to Wetmore students annually for the next two years for a total of $1.6 MILLION, yet they are proposing a one time payment of around $126,000 to help USD 335 with transportation costs.
Transportation is not the only cost Jackson Heights will be taking on to educate 100+ Wetmore students and $126,000 is woefully inadequate to hire new teachers, purchase classroom furniture, curriculum, etc..
ALL our children deserve an adequately funded education.
Andrea Lagos
