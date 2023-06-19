Placeholder Letters

File photo | Newspressnow.com

To the Editor, 

On June 12, the USD113 BOE voted on a proposal of land transfer to USD335 Jackson Heights that includes transportation funding for some, but not all, Wetmore students transferring to Jackson Heights. This is not a reasonable proposal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.