Recently BCLA has come under some scrutiny regarding statements about CRT and USD 415 formation of a diversity council. We are writing to highlight a few points.
First, racism, discrimination, bullying, intolerance, etc are real issues across our nation and Hiawatha is not exempt. BCLA does not want to see racism of any kind in our school or community. Dealing with these issues in appropriate ways, as they relate to direct instruction and academic success of each individual student is of the utmost importance.
Secondly, we appreciate the USD 415 official statement regarding CRT and are glad to hear that it is not being promoted or taught by the district. We agree that CRT is an advanced academic theory taught and discussed at the college/university level. Is it unreasonable to think the ideology behind CRT could be present in today’s teachers who attended colleges/universities? Did you know it is also being discussed/promoted by the National Education Association (NEA) of which many of our teachers belong?
Does this mean all teachers were introduced to CRT in college or through NEA? NO. Does this mean that those who were introduced to CRT, think it is the best way to tackle racism? NO. Does this mean that a select number of teachers were introduced, intrigued and on their own decided to learn more? POSSIBLY. Does this mean a USD 415 teacher could accept the premise and ideology behind CRT and it could impact the manner in which he/she instructs their students? ABSOLUTELY. Do we think there are teachers within USD 415 embedding these ideologies into their teaching - WE DON’T KNOW.
What we do know is that the newsletter article announcing the diversity council and sharing its purpose used many words which are used throughout CRT philosophy. We know that staff have watched a video discussing “white privilege,” a term, again, tied to CRT. These examples and others, lead us to believe the tone being set at USD 415 is accepting of this ideology. Hopefully we are wrong!
Finally, the question has been raised, “Is our group against the formation of a diversity council?” The answer is NO. We were appreciative of a USD 415 board member inquiring about how members of the council were selected. We felt at that time and continue to feel that further transparency is needed on this subject. Does the diversity council accurately represent the diversity of its patrons? Is there Native, Hispanic, & Asian representation? A foster parent? A farmer? Individuals from low, middle and upper socio-economic levels? Someone who learned English as a second language? Were different world-views taken into account?
Our group plans to continue to ask questions, express concern and participate in dialogue related to the education of our youth. At this time, our group encompasses approximately 60 USD 415 patrons. We do not believe these 60 voices are alone. If you are a USD 415 patron who also has questions/concerns, we encourage you to reach out and let your voice be heard. USD 415 board meetings are open to the public and are held the second Monday night of each month at 7 pm. A list of email addresses for board members and administration can be found under the “Staff” tab on the district website. BCLA can be contacted through our website: browncountyliberty.com. If additional Hiawatha patrons do not begin to speak out, BCLA will have limited reason to continue communication as we are a county-wide group with county-wide goals. We have started the ball rolling, but it will take additional USD 415 patrons letting their voices be heard to keep it moving. Will you speak out?
Submitted by: Brown County Liberty Alliance
Kimberly Backer*
Heidi Byrne
Nathan & Rachel Bunck
David & Briana Childress*
Caleb Clement
Rick & Debra Clement
Jeff & Abigail Compton*
Betty Dvorak*
Randy & Kay Garber
Cindy Gaskell
Dennis Gibbs*
Scott & Jessica Gigstad
Andrea Groth*
Tom Gudenkauf
Harold & Ruby Heinen
Lucas & Kendra Heinen
Austin & Kendall Heiniger*
Clif & Kathy Heiniger*
Steve Holthaus
Jason & Laura Hooper*
Brady Hoskins*
Brian & Annette Hoskins*
John & Holly Isaacs
Chris Kroll*
Sue Lantz*
Roger & Marcia Madere*
Duane & Kimberly Perry
Matt Tietjens*
Dirk & Becky Waser
Gwen Winter*
Craig & Trudy Wischropp
* indicates those who live in the USD 415 school district
