Many of us have changed the way we purchase and prepare our food over the past 12 months. Families now spend more time cooking at home. We are learning that local meat provides a better and more affordable alternative to the big box store.
This surge in demand has created a good problem for our local meat lockers. But many simply do not have the space or equipment to keep up. Unfortunately, this has left the family farms in our growing direct sales industry without a crucial partner.
While some Legislatures have begun tackling this issue on the state level, the Center is urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to begin implementing a much-needed grant program authorized under a stimulus package approved by Congress in December. The Center is asking USDA to open applications as soon as possible, and to ensure processors designated as “smaller” and “very small” receive preference.
The Center is also asking USDA leadership to prioritize supporting small meat processors looking to improve and expand their infrastructure. This is vital in addressing bottlenecks in local processing and encouraging the growth of rural economies. Funding should also be made available to entrepreneurs seeking to open a new small facility.
The Center supports USDA implementing grants of up to $500,000 to cover the costs of such expansion efforts.
Support for small meat processors can offer much-needed benefits to rural communities. This overdue investment will provide immediate relief today while creating new economic opportunities for the future.
Established in 1973, the Center for Rural Affairs is a private, non-profit organization working to strengthen small businesses, family farms and ranches, and rural communities through action oriented programs addressing social, economic, and environmental issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.