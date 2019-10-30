To the Editor,
My name is Kiley Floyd and I am the CEO at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital located in Seneca. Nemaha Valley Community Hospital is the recipient of a shared county-wide ½ cent sales tax. Since there are two hospitals in the county, we split the sales tax revenue with Sabetha Community Hospital.
Nemaha Valley Community Hospital has designated this money to support the purchase of equipment and the maintenance of that equipment. This revenue stream is an important piece of our strategy to maintain compliance with the ever growing regulatory requirements and advancing technological needs of our medical community.
I am appreciative that in 2015 the Nemaha county residents recognized the value this 10-year sales tax would bring to the healthcare systems in the county and voted in support of the tax. Sales tax funds have helped our hospital continue to meet the health care needs of the patients we serve, and we are so grateful for the continued support that we receive from our county. I encourage Brown County residents to do the same. On Nov. 5, vote YES to support continued high quality healthcare in Brown County.
Kiley Floyd
CEO of Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, Seneca
