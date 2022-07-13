To the Editor,
I will vote for Becky Shamburg for Mayor of Hiawatha in the primary on August 2, 2022, and I encourage you to do the same. Coach Shamburg has the experience, talent, and integrity to lead our City of Beautiful Maples. It is critical that we vote on issues, facts, and voting records at the ballot box and not simply check the box for an unqualified neighbor, cousin, or high school buddy.
One clear fact is that Becky Shamburg has the experience to serve as mayor since she has served on the City Council for six years and she served on the USD 415 school board for 10 years. It is clear that Commissioner Shamburg has considerably more board and council leadership experience than the other candidates.
The Hiawatha City Commission was found to be in violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act, and based on findings by the County Attorney and a special investigator, Commissioner Shamburg was determined to NOT have participated in the acts which caused the violation. Mayoral candidate Commissioner Shefferd, along with Commissioner Woehlecke and Mayor Collins were found to have violated the KOMA when they communicated outside of public meetings — leading up to the public termination of Chief of Police John Defore. I appreciate Commissioner Shamburg’s integrity which is what we need now more than ever before in local government.
Finally, I will vote for Becky Shamburg for Mayor of Hiawatha because she is the only mayoral candidate who voted in the Nov. 2, 2021 school board election. Neither Commissioner Shefferd nor candidate Randy Thaxton nor candidate Ron Calhoun voted in the most recent election. I want a mayor who votes and is all in for our community and for USD 415. Commissioner Shamburg understands the needs of the students, staff and community at Hiawatha schools.
Please focus on the experience and voting record of the candidates when you cast your ballot in the Aug. 2 primary for Mayor of Hiawatha. I encourage you to visit with each candidate about why he or she is running for mayor. It is clear to me that Becky Shamburg is the best candidate for Mayor of Hiawatha, and I will vote for her on Aug. 2.
Jim Robidoux
Hiawatha
