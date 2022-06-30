To the Editor,
Like many Americans, I was deeply saddened by the news that the US Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion nationwide. I urge voters to Vote No on August 2nd so that Kansans can continue having access to safe and regulated healthcare.
Today motherhood is one of my life’s greatest joys; however, when I was a younger woman, I terminated a pregnancy through abortion. Although it was a difficult decision to make, I do not regret it at all. I was able to receive compassionate care in a safe environment that included extensive discussion about what my options were.
My hope is that women in Kansas and our surrounding states can continue receiving healthcare, including abortions, as I was able to do. Vote No on Aug. 2 to keep the choice with Kansans and their doctors, not politicians.
Sarah Wissler, Robinson
