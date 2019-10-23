To the Editor,
No more Brown county sales taxes! There are 727 towns in Kansas and Hiawatha's tax rate will be in the upper 6 percent and Horton in the upper top 1 percent, with only two Kansas towns with higher sales tax rates.
Sales taxes are regressive! They are Robin Hood in reverse, they take from the poor to provide for the wealthy.
The hospital's IRS form 990 for 2017 reported that 19 percent of Brown County population lives in poverty!
Our hospital does not belong to the board or the providers, but belongs to the community. the original donors elected the board with new members every three years. The board was never to self-perpetuate, such as naming own successor.
The level of care at our hospital has always been excellent, because of the dedication of its staff.
Projected sales tax revenue of $700,000 only represents a 2.6 percent increase in revenue.
The motto of Dr. Paul Conrad and the 1,800 donors should always be honored. It was simple: No tax entanglements. I have learned that government and taxation does not solve problems, they only prolong them.
The demise of healthcare began July 1, 1965, the date that Medicare began. And it is not better now.
I played a small part in getting a pension plan for our hospital employees. this plan was essential because of profits earned prior to start of Medicare 1951 through 1964. These profits were earned charging $13 to $18 per day for rooms. They also raised room mate to $80 per day prior to July 1, 1965, otherwise the Medicare reimbursement rates would have been very low.
More government and more taxes are not the answer. Each individual citizen and involvement are the fundamental keys to freedom. Follow the path taken by our founders and success will follow. Get off the path and onto a side road and you will get into quick sand!
No regressive taxes. No tax entanglements! Vote NO to save OUR HOSPITAL!!
OUR HOSPITAL will live!
Dean Tollefson
Hiawatha
