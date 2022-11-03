An important date is coming up soon in Hiawatha, the election of a new Mayor. I have been in several conversations recently where I heard people say, “I just do not know who I should vote for Mayor”, and it also seems some people are trying to discredit Brian Shefferd’s qualifications, so I thought I would do some research for the facts.
I met with Brian and found him to be very honest with high integrity. He is a Hiawatha High School graduate, lived in Hiawatha most of his life, is married and their children attend Hiawatha schools. As a crew chief, his main job is maintaining firefighting helicopters for a company based in Oregon which provides operational support for the US Forestry Service. He has a tremendous responsibility to keep them operational and well maintained for the pilots, crew members and their often urgent missions of firefighting. He can be reached almost anywhere as his company has a satellite down link available wherever they are working, and he is usually home every two weeks with a period of about six months a year off. So he is probably more available than people who work in Hiawatha. In a worst case, the City of Hiawatha has an interim City Manager until a permanent manager will be hired. I am sure he can address any city issues, until they can be addressed with the Mayor.
Brian has stated he is a Republican, which he is not required to disclose for local City Commission elections, but wanted everyone to know he would bring a conservative voice with a common-sense way of thinking to the City Commission as Mayor. He believes allowing everyone’s voice to be heard equally is something the City Commission, our citizens and the community can improve on.
This past year’s violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act by individual members of the Hiawatha City Commission is behind us now, and the reeducation of the commission is probably something that should be conducted every time new members join the commission. However, it is strange that two members of the council say they were not involved but according to transcripts they did nothing to stop what occurred at that particular meeting!
Yes, I live outside the city limits of Hiawatha, but I pay sales tax, conduct business with local business and drive on the streets. I feel strongly that many voters are not looking at all the strengths of Brian Shefferd, which he can bring to the Mayor’s office. Choose wisely when you fill the little oval on your ballot... Make Hiawatha better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.