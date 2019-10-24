What does the Hiawatha Community Hospital mean to me? My youngest son was born at HCH, many relatives were born at HCH, many relatives have been cared for at HCH. It is important to me in many additional ways.
I have devoted eight years by serving on the HCH Foundation board helping to raise funds for various projects. A few of these were the upgrade to the food quality with the addition of Room Service, OB security, support to the MRI and lab, and so many others. Many of these wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of many volunteers and the wonderful support of so many of you who make donations. I am also on my second term as a member of the HCH Board of Trustees. These are volunteer boards and I serve to not pad my resume or get anything in return, except for helping HCH bring us all exceptional health care in Brown County. I don’t want that to end or have services reduced because of the inability to replace medical equipment vital to caring for our citizens.
Do I like to pay extra taxes? Who does? However, some things are worth paying a little extra in taxes. Is having decent roads/alleys or streetlights important or any of the other services that we all pay taxes to support? Are those things more important than having a hospital that is able to care for you or your loved ones when the time is needed? We all need all of these services to make sure Brown County thrives. Without a good hospital, who are we going to attract to move here?
I ask you to join me in voting YES so HCH can continue to bring us exceptional health care in Brown County.
Sincerely,
Brian Lillie
Vice President, HCH Board of Trustees
