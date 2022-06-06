To Editor,
On August 2, voters should vote “yes” on the Value Them Both Amendment. Let me explain why.
In 2019 the Kansas Supreme Court created a nearly unlimited right to abortion by deciding that such a “right” exists in our Kansas Constitution, a document that was written in 1859. I seriously doubt that the framers of our state constitution had the practice of abortion as one of their considerations when drafting that document.
However, the ruling in 2019 made it impossible to even regulate abortion in the simplest of ways. In April 2021 it led to the nullification of the ban on live dismemberment abortions, a barbaric procedure. That decision led also to a December 2021 ruling that struck down a law that provided for specific safety standards and inspections that abortion clinics needed to follow.
According to Kansans for Life (KFL), taxpayer-funded and late-term abortions could continue to increase in Kansas, because Kansas now has been seen as an “abortion-destination state” because of the 2019 ruling.
A 2021 report from the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment stated that, from 2019 to 2021, the number of out-of-state residents traveling to Kansas for abortions had risen by 15 percent and the number of late-term D&E abortions involving live dismemberment had increased by 17 percent.
These facts are deplorable. Medical science has proven that babies in the womb feel pain at least by 15 weeks, and many researchers say babies feel pain much earlier at 12 weeks. What kind of society are we when we allow abortion procedures to occur that inflict such awful pain on the most helpless of humans?
A May 2022 poll released by Fox News (jointly conducted by Republican and Democrat pollsters) found that 54 percent of Americans believe abortions should not occur after 15 weeks.
Contrary to much disinformation, the Value Them Both Amendment will NOT prevent all abortions from occurring. It will not abolish abortions in the situations of rape or incest or when deemed necessary to save the life of the mother. Here is what it WILL do: 1. A “yes” vote simply will amend the Kansas Constitution to clearly state that our constitution does NOT have within it a right to unlimited abortion. 2. A “yes” vote will return to the state legislators the ability to formulate laws on abortion that reflect the views of the voters (the people who elect these legislators). 3. A “yes” vote also will stipulate that our state does not require government funding of abortion.
One can gain more facts by simply googling the Value Them Both Amendment.
I encourage voters to ignore the extreme rhetoric and the misinformation of pro-abortion activists and to reflect on what the amendment actually states.
The amendment places value on BOTH the child in the womb and on the safety of the pregnant woman.
Sincerely,
Darlene Rake
Horton
