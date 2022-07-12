To the Editor,
In 2019, the Kansas Supreme Court put in the state constitution a nearly unlimited right to abortion. The Value Them Both amendment doesn’t stop abortions. It has no effect on medical treatment for an ectopic pregnancy or miscarriage because they are not abortions. It doesn’t regulate birth control or fertility treatment.
Voting “YES” on the Value Them Both amendment will keep in place parental notification, licensing requirements for clinics and abortionists, restrictions on abortions in the 2nd and 3rd trimesters, and informed consent to women about the risks of abortion.
Those are the facts, which are important…but they leave so much left unsaid.
Abortion doesn’t bring hope to women. It doesn’t provide better healthcare. It doesn’t raise someone out of poverty. It doesn’t protect women and children from domestic violence. It doesn’t wipe out neglect and abuse. It doesn’t keep kids out of foster care or bad homes.
There are so many hurting people who need support, and there are a thousand ways to make a difference; whether it’s adoption or fostering, donating to and volunteering in pregnancy centers, and lobbying for better healthcare, easier access to contraception, and education.
Abortion isn’t healthcare, not when one of the lives involved is destroyed. There ARE better options.
Words without action are meaningless. Today, if you have an opinion on abortion, choose one thing, no matter how small, that will make the difference in the life of another.
And please vote “YES” on Value Them Both.
Rita Boller
Horton
