Letter to the Editor,
My name is Bonnie Enneking and I am a Family Nurse Practitioner. I moved to Hiawatha in 1985 to work for a surgeon who was starting a practice and based that practice out of Hiawatha Community Hospital. The hospital was struggling and was in between Administrators. There were only two local family physicians at the time. Dr. Searight joined a year later.
Our hospital has really grown since then, bringing in more providers to care for patients’ health care needs. We have seen improvements to the hospital over the years and are taking care of more patients than ever before as the demand continues to grow, even more so since the closing of our neighboring hospital in Horton.
I can tell you from personal experience that it is easy to take having a local hospital with a qualified staff for granted until you need them. Let me tell you that when a loved one has a heart attack and needs care immediately, words cannot describe how you feel. Being so vulnerable and helpless you put your trust in the hands of caring, educated and well trained staff that address your situation. We are cared for by people we know and will see on the street, who call us by name and will not be known by a patient ID band with a number. These employees are important and they matter. They genuinely care.
If you attended the last town hall meeting in Hiawatha, a local attorney pointed out how much effort it took to recruit Dr. Sinning to the area years ago. We are fortunate to have the providers we do, but we are aging and will need to recruit to replace these valuable positions within our organization. How easy will that be in a community who sends a message that healthcare in the community isn’t worth the investment of a half-cent sales tax that will enable the hospital to purchase necessary capital equipment? Why would a young doctor want to come to a community who openly critiques the salaries of the providers who work long hard hours serving our community?
This county would be devastated if it were to lose the hospital. The impact on the local economy, schools, businesses, and job market would be a horrible blow. If you want the county to grow and offer services to families living in the area or thinking about coming to the area, then health care should be at the top of the list.
I hope you vote yes to the tax proposed to support the Hiawatha Community Hospital. I’m sure that many of our ancestors who have passed through the halls of the hospital are hoping you do. Don’t let the legacy they started vanquish. Vote yes!!!!
Bonnie Enneking, APRN
Hiawatha
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.