To the Editor,
We can argue about whether from top to bottom the staff is overpaid. We can argue about whether the medical services are good or bad. We can argue about whether the cost of medical services is too high. We can argue whether the hospital is a bandaid station or a critical care hospital. Don't argue with me about whether or not we need a hospital in Hiawatha. I want a hospital in Hiawatha.
Old people need an awful lot of medical attention. Obese people need an awful lot of medical services. Fat people, diabetics, those with high blood pressure, heart problems, etc., and children need regular medical attention. For the remaining 300 people that live in Brown County, maybe not so much.
If you add the cost of getting medical services elsewhere, you would be spending more money on gas than you would by paying the half cent sales for a year. Add in the inconvenience and frustration of getting out of county medical services.
One argument that does not get mentioned much is how would the loss of hundreds of good paying jobs effect the county? We have several city and county agencies in Brown County that spend taxpayer dollars trying to recruit businesses and industry to Brown County. There are memberships in K-36 and northeast Kansas agencies that also spend taxpayer dollars to help recruit industry in BC. Why? FOR JOBS!
I think that keeping well paying jobs that we have should be easier than recruiting a new business or industry with many well paying jobs. In fact, in BC, I say it will never happen. If you find a business that is talking about coming to BC, you have to give them the property to build on, give them a tax break for a number of years, give them breaks on utilities and build roads, sewers, water, in-a-poke, it sounds lie to me the half cent sales tax dollars going to a current operating business is not too bad of a deal. And the kick is, the bonus is, the reward is that we also retain an excellent medical facility. Most BC residents need medical services. What a deal!
If the half-cent tax fails, we should not budget a cent of city or county taxpayer money for "economic development" since we don't value what we have. Anyone involved with economic development should be getting out the yes voters and get this thing passes.
Virgil Hallauer
Hiawatha
