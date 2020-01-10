Only payments to employees are subject to payroll taxes, therefore there is an incentive for a business to pay someone as an independent contractor (reported on form 1099) versus an employee (reported on form W2).
The IRS has regulations to prevent businesses from misclassifying employees. They consider the worker’s control and relationship to the business remitting payment. In short, to be an independent contractor the worker has control of when and how they work and does not receive benefits.
Employees normally:
Work for one employer
Hours are set by their employer
Completes tasks in the specific manner the employer has requested
Uses employers’ tools or equipment
Independent Contractors:
Can work for multiple businesses
Sets their own hours
Has control over how to accomplish their tasks
Incur costs associated with the job
Uses their own tools or equipment
It is a common misconception that employees who make less than $600 a year are not required to pay payroll taxes. If they are classified as an employee, the business is required to withhold payroll taxes regardless of the amount they earn.
Every scenario is different; therefore, this general advice cannot be applied directly to your situation and is not intended to be tax advice. If you have concerns about the classification of 1099 vendors, it is best practice to consult with a tax professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.