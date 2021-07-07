Martin Woodall was one of the early pioneers of southwest Brown County, Kansas. He was born November 14, 1847 in Stockport, England and died October 14, 1927.
As a young man he clerked in a store. In 1872 at the age of 25 he came alone to America. He stopped first at Severance, Kansas where he worked for a year. He then came to western Brown County and worked on a farm about a year for Tim James. This was about 10 miles south of Fairview on what is now Highway 75.
It was in the Fall of 1874 that he purchased 120 acres of land from George Beamer for $20 an acre. It was a few years later that he bought 120 acres from Paddy Brown of Atchison.
In the spring of 1875, Miss Sussanna E. Kistruck came over from England to be the bride of Martin Woodall. They were married on May 21, 1875 in Atchison. It was in May 1925 that they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in the same house, and on the same farm they occupied as bride and groom.
Martin was a member of the Congregational Church. They were the parents of five children: John Whitridge , the oldest was born 15 September1876 and died 13 May 1877. The others are Mrs. S. E. Myers, Harry Woodall, Gladys Baker and J. D. Woodall.
Martin served on many election boards, was road overseer, a member of the West Powhattan District School Board and was a pioneer farmer.
Martin’s wife died January 15, 1927. After his wife’s death, Martin made his home with a daughter, Mrs.
J. W. Baker at Wetmore. Martin died about a year later. They are buried in the South Powhattan Cemetery.
