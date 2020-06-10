In 1854, Edward R. Cornelison, living in Andres County, Missouri, decided to make a trip to Kansas and take up a claim. Kansas had been opened for settlement at that time. Edward staked out a claim on Walnut Creek. That next year he moved his family on to this claim.
Edward R. Cornelison was born in Richmond, Madison County, Kentucky on January 8, 1826. His grandfather on both his father and mother’s side were soldiers in the Revolutionary War, one serving in North Carolina and the other in Delaware. Both emigrated to Kentucky after the war where the parents of Edward were born. On November 26, 1846 Edward was married to Elizabeth Gillispie of Madison County, Kentucky. They immediately migrated to Andrew County, Missouri where they lived until 1855. It was on April 3, 1855 when the Cornelison family settled on Walnut Creek in Padonia township. He was a farmer and stock raiser and bought land in Section 18, Township 1, Range 17 with the Post Office at Reserve.
It was difficult to know who the first settler in Brown County was, as a number of pioneers came in about that time, but for many years the honor of being the first settler was conceded to Mr. Cornelison.
Edward and his family lived on the homestead until 1894 when they moved into the town of Reserve. Four sons were born to them: John F., a merchant at Reserve; Robert who is in the grain business at Reserve; Henry, who died at the age of 23 and William, who is in the grocery business in Fairfield, Nebraska.
Edward Cornelison was a successful farmer and business man and accumulated considerable property. He was esteemed and respected by everyone who knew him and was familiarly known to all his friends and neighbors as Uncle Ed. The family were members of the Christian Church, in politics he was a Democrat. He served Padonia Township as treasurer and Justice of the Peace, and was his party nominee for commissioner in 1880, and for the legislature in 1884.
The 1850 Census for Nodaway, Andrew County, Missouri shows that Edward was 24 years of age and born in 1826 in Kentucky and was a farmer; his wife, Elizabeth was 20 and born in 1830 in Kentucky. A Mary E. Penn, age 12, born in 1838 in Kentucky also lived in this household. The 1870 Census for Padonia Township, Brown County, Kansas shows Edward, age 44, wife, Elizabeth 40, and sons, John age 17, Robert 14, Henry 6, and William 3.
His obituary was written by his pastor, John T. Smith, Reserve, Kans. “Edward R. Cornelison was born in Richmond, Ky., Jan. 8, 1826. His death occurred at his home in Reserve, Kan., March 14, 1904, at the age of 78 years 2 months and 5 days. Br. Cornelison was baptized in 1866, in Missouri, by Dr. W. H. Hobson. Since that time he has been an earnest and faithful Christian. He was a charter member of the Reserve Christian Church, had served for many years as elder of the congregation. He was a safe adviser in all matters pertaining to the interests of the church. His giving for the cause of Christ was liberal and generous. In this death the church has lost a pillar of support. His work on earth is done. He is at home with God.” Burial was made in the Hart Cemetery north of Padonia.
The business men of Reserve adopted the following resolutions: Whereas: It has pleased Divine Providence to remove from our midst the late Edward R. Cornelison, a pioneer settler of this community, the following memorial and resolutions of condolence were adopted by the friends and neighbors of the deceased at a mass meeting of the citizens of Reserve held at 2 o’clock p.m. this day, March 14, at the office of R. M. Stewart.
Ressolved: That the church and the cause of Christ has lost an earnest Christian and a valiant soldier of the Lord.
Resolved: That in the type of manhood of Edward R. Cornelison there is much to commend to the admiration and emulation of our young men if they would build up a nobility of character for God, man and good citizenship.
Resolved: That as a mark of respect and esteem of the character of the deceased that all business be suspended in the village of Reserve during the time of the funeral of the deceased.
Resolved: That we do recommend that our public school be adjourned the hour of the funeral as a mark of respect of the deceased.
Resolved: That we tender our earnest and heartfelt sympathy to the immediate family of the deceased for the loss of a good father in this their time of sorrow and bereavement.
Resolved: That a copy of these resolutions be furnished to the family of the deceased and the press for publication.—J. F. Crandall, chairman; Jno. W. Clark Jr., secretary.
Data came from the Centennial World 1857-1957, the Hiawatha World, December 4,2015, and the U.S. Census records.
