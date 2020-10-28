“A hazardous and arduous task confronted those venturesome and hardy men who forsook the security and comforts of the settled communities during the ‘50s and penetrated the wilds of the untrodden West. None but themselves and their children can ever realize, the faintest degree, the difficulties with which they were forced to contend, the perils to which they were exposed, and the privations which they endured. To the memories of the self-sacrificing and devoted wives of the pioneer settlers of Kansas adequate tribute can never be rendered, but the remembrance of their virtues has served as a high incentive in molding the lives of their children.”
John Schilling was born at Bingen-on-the-Rhine, Germany, January 1, 1837, and as a small boy was brought to America by his father, Valentine Schilling. The family settled near Hudson, New York in 1849; removed to Kalamazoo, Michigan in 1852. As a young man he left home and lived at different places in Missouri.
At Amazonia, Missouri John married Susan Meisenheimer November 5, 1857, a daughter of Martin Meisenheimer, who was a native of Alsace-Lorraine. John and Susan were the parents of three daughters and 6 sons.
Martin was a soldier in the Napoleonic wars under the direct command of the emperor, and was one of seven of that command to have survived at the overthrow of Napoleon on the great battlefield of Waterloo. It was after this, and because of the unpopularity of his was career, that he came to the United States. Martin was born in 1788 and died in 1871 and is buried in the Hiawatha Cemetery.
John and family came to Brown County, Kansas March 6, 1857 and pre-empted a claim near Hiawatha. At that time he was in a modest financial circumstance and began breaking his land with a spade and hoe. Later, he secured a team of oxen.
When the Civil War began he was living on his farm and improving his land. He recruited Company I of the Thirteenth Kansas Volunteer Infantry and on the organization of it he was elected Captain. He toke an active part in all the engagements of his regiment. When the war was over he returned to Kansas.
In March 1866 he established the firm of Schilling & Meisemheimer until 1870; then J. Schilling & Co., to January 1, 1881 then it became A. Schilling & Bro.,. John then became a pioneer merchant of Brown County. He started with a small stock in an equally small building, but in 1870, it was replaced by a stone building, 140x23 feet and two stories high. It was filled with stocks of general merchandise.
In the fall of 1874, John was appointed a member of the Board of County Commissioners. He was a Presidential Elector in 1880; was elected a Representative of the Legislature of 1882; and was elected to the State Senate for a four year term in 1888, earlier in the seventies, he was elected a member of the School Board and the Board of Education of Hiawatha, and served for 21 years without intermission.
Information for this article is from Kansas and Kansans, History of Kansas, Brown County By A. J. Andreas.
