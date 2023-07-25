Guest Column graphic

Ernest F. Round has 53 years marked up for residence in Brown county. He was born 7 ½ miles west of Hiawatha, has never been out of the county except on pleasure trips.

Mrs. G. N. Gephart, 410 Shawnee street, came to Brown county in 1882 from Mifflinburg, Pa., has made her home in Brown county 53 years. She has lived in Hiawatha 16 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.