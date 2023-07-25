Ernest F. Round has 53 years marked up for residence in Brown county. He was born 7 ½ miles west of Hiawatha, has never been out of the county except on pleasure trips.
Mrs. G. N. Gephart, 410 Shawnee street, came to Brown county in 1882 from Mifflinburg, Pa., has made her home in Brown county 53 years. She has lived in Hiawatha 16 years.
Mrs. Cora Rosenberger was born in the state of New York, coming to Kansas with her parents when quite a young girl. Her father decided to make Hiawatha his home, bot 2 lots on west Oregon street, built the house now standing there. Now it is owned by O. K. Askren. All lumber, material to build their house was hauled from White Cloud with teams going across country following the old Indian Trail. There were no marked roads in those days-most everything was just prairie. Very few houses were on the west side of the railroad when this house was built, very few from here to White Cloud. She grew to womanhood, was married from their home, went to farm for 45 years, is now back living in Hiawatha, where she expects to stay.
That’s a record which is worthy of attention at any time, so The World has been inquiring into the subject, to learn who has been so proud of the county as to remain for such a long period. A surprisingly large number of people have been registered as 50-year residents. Some of them are mentioned in succeeding paragraphs.
J. G. Hanna, commander of the Hiawatha GAR post, 94 years old, came to Brown county in April of 1868, from New Haven, Ohio, buying a quarter of land west of Hiawatha 4 miles. He lived there 7 years. At the request of his father, step brother-sister, he went to their home near Portland, Ore., selling his farm here, but he didn’t like the climate there. He remained 3 weeks during which time it rained every day but 2, so he came back to Brown county, buying a section of land near Hiawatha. He lived on the farm until 1895, when he moved to Hiawatha, where he has since lived. The year of his return from Oregon, 1874, was “grasshopper year” in Kansas, he recalls, but he couldn’t help liking the state. He recalls that he traveled from San Francisco to Portland by boat, his first trip up the coast. Of the several hundred passengers, all but 5 became seasick. Mr. Hanna ws one of those who did not become ill, but he has never liked boat riding. The steamer he took on that trip was not the modern, well-appointed type of boat not in use. Mr. Hanna has visited the west coast 22 times, making 44 trips one way, which is a lot of traveling, but he doesn’t tire of it. Since Mrs. Hanna died he has gone there every winter, to live with relatives. He feels perfectly able to make the trip alone but he says someone always goes with him-perhaps to enjoy the ride.
Mrs. L. D. Burdick, of Hiawatha, was born at Hansbury Springs, has lived since birth in Brown county more than 60 years. Mr. Burdick came to Kansas 65 years ago, when he was 6 years old, from Illinois. He has lived here ever since.
Isaac Baker, 1104 Delaware street, came to Hiawatha Feb. 26, 1882. Among the first persons he met were Ern Ruley, George Covert, Bill Hall, he says.
