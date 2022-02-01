I found an article in the Brown County World, Friday, September 1935. It was entitled “Pioneers Asked to Relate Their Life Histories.”
I think these stories of the Pioneers is worth repeating.
“A. J. Heise came to Kansas from Victoria Square, Ontario, Can. In 1884, on March 4, at the age of 24. He moved on his farm 11 ½ miles northwest of Hiawatha, a fine trading point, has lived on the same place 51 years. A good portion of his farm was in raw prairie when he came, with only a few small building on the place. He has a family of 5 children. All occupy farms within 2 ½ miles from home. He had many an encounter with rattlesnakes when he was breaking prairie or mowing grass. Once he ran on to a nest of 13 rattlers, killed them all. His place is known as Pleasant Hill farm. A church building is on one corner of the farm, a schoolhouse on the other, making t convenient for his family. 7 years ago he built a bungalow close to his former residence, where he and his estimable wife are living retired. His son, Arthur, family, occupy the former residence, operate the farm. Mr. and Mrs. Heise took several trips as far north as the Hudson Bay trading post, Ontario, west to California. He says he has not been homesick yet for Canada, which shows that Kansas is a good place in which to live. Modern Improvements at their home including electric lights, running water, are greatly in contrast to what they had in pioneer days. He is not satisfied with the way the government is trying to run things these days. He says he regrets that Kansas has not yet got out of the mud.
T, J. Mellenbruch, born in Batholomew county, Ind., Oct. 16, 1859, came to Kansas in the spring of 1871. He has lived continuously in Brown county ever since, fro 1904 to 1913 in Hiawatha city, since then in Walnut township.
Mr. and Mrs. A. W. Terrill of Robinson, parents of Mrs. Ted Cogswell, of Hiawatha, are pioneers. Mrs. Terrill living in Brown county 52 years, Mr. Terrill 77. Mrs. Terrills parents came to Robinson from Ottumwa, Iowa, crossing the river at White Cloud. He was born in a covered wagon 2 miles east o Robinson, while a house for his parents was being built. For his entire 77 years of residence in Brown county Mr. Terrill has lived within a mile of where he was born.
Mrs. Susie E. Weltmer-Weir came to Brown county in 1868 when 2 years old, with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Weltmer, who moved from near St. Joseph to a farm 2 ½ miles northwest of Hiawatha. She has never lived more than 8 miles from Hiawatha, has been in Hiawatha 32 years, has lived a total of 67 years in Brown county.
Mrs. Ethel Ford McCracken was born in Brown county 65 years ago, has lived here all that time.
Mrs. Eva Robbins, of Fairview, has lived in the county 71 years, all that time within 2 miles of the Hatfield homestead near Fairview, except for 15 years. When Mrs. Robbins was a girl she wrote Spring Grove news for the Hiawatha Dispatch. She has taken The World since it began publication. C. W. Hatfield of Hiawatha, a brother, has lived in Brown county 52 years.
TO BE CONTINUED.
