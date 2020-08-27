So Wednesday was…a day…right? I mean, you’ve got hurricanes, politics, sports, and then almost no sports.
I’m not going to get too far into the social injustice issues that fueled Wednesday’s walkouts — as an anonymous white guy writing about sports in the middle of nowhere, I don’t think there’s much of a point. I will limit it to this: This issue is not going away — not in sports, and not in society — and people aren’t going to keep quiet about it any longer, so if what you saw on Wednesday upset you, please understand that significant change is going to have to happen or you can expect this type of a response over and over again across many platforms.
At the time of writing this, there has been no word from NBA owners or players, I don’t know how baseball will respond today or going forward, and who knows how the NFL and college football will react, let alone soccer and women’s basketball and any other number of sports leagues and groups that will likely make their opinions known over the coming weeks. Judging by the Twitter responses from some of the more outspoken members of the Chiefs, I wonder whether we will see a completely uninterrupted NFL season.
Let’s be realistic, though — not everyone is a social activist. In fact, I don’t think most of the people doing much of the protesting right now would consider themselves activists or even politically-minded. That’s one internal struggle that the NBA Players Association is fighting — the majority of players are not even registered to vote. The atmosphere and circumstances that surround them have moved them to a place that they feel the need to make a stand, and for the future of our country, I think that’s a good thing. The more people who feel they have a stake and responsibility to vote and make a difference in what’s going on around them, the better off we will all be.
But this is unfamiliar territory for most of those sitting out games. It seems like Wednesday’s actions were more about hurt than about a planned out demand for a response. The whole thing started with the locker room of the Milwaukie Bucks. Players went back and forth, and eventually decided to boycott their playoff game — taking a forfeit, if necessary — which started the snowball rolling downhill. If you watch the Bucks’ statement, they did share some things they would like done in their home state, after having spoken to some Wisconsin politicians before their announcement, but they also just seemed like a group of people who were hurting. How the political aspect of this boycott continues will likely become more clear over the next few days, as the more politically active members of the league (and other sports leagues, as well), take the lead. Until then, I don’t know that we will really have a feeling for how all of this will play out.
I wonder what we will see out of football. Both the NFL and the college teams left standing, have battled to reach this point with games still on the schedule. In the NCAA, it was a tooth and nail battle that nearly half of BCS teams did not win. With the Big 10 and PAC 12 sitting out of the season due to Covid-19, much to the chagrin of their players, the conferences that are left standing are dug in. Players across college football advocated to play. Advocacy can be a big thing at that age. After having won the battle to play, will they now fight to not play? Oddly enough, it was players from the PAC 12 who were rallying toward not playing, prior to the Covid decision, based on social issues. Even K-State athletes had threatened to boycott games over an incident on campus. It’s an interesting spot to be in.
Outside of some recent players stepping forward in the NBA, players from the NFL have typically been the most visible on social issues. Notably, it was Colin Kaepernick’s National Anthem protest that really got the ball rolling on what we’re seeing now. But the NFL has a lot more players, which makes it harder to organize anything with a united front. But the season is still over a week away, and until we see movement in the sports that are going on right now, it’s hard to form an opinion on what we’ll see.
