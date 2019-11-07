It’s that time again, where are minds and hearts flutter with joy as we spend time with our families on the approaching holiday season. Planning is under way for many of us. Scheduling the holiday gatherings. Deciding on the menu. Preparing our homes to welcome our family and friends.
In my house, this is absolutely our favorite time of the year. I love the “Thanksgiving Holiday” and Meagan loves the “Christmas Season.” There is a sense of excitement in our home this time of year. Meagan primes the house by reminding me regularly that Christmas is coming. She has a systematic approach about it. Every 25th day of every month she will play Christmas music to remind me the day is coming. She is starting to gather knick-knacks and is designing the layout of where the Christmas trees will go. She is scheming up ideas of how will we decorate the outside of the house. We are receiving packages and catalogues to help create her Christmas scene. And let me tell you guys how much I don’t like Walmart right now. I was in Walmart for over an hour looking for her a few weeks ago and lo and behold, she was gazing at the Christmas section buying everything in sight. The holiday season is just the right time of year for many of us.
The holidays are our opportunity to forget about the troubles of this world and focus on the rich blessings we have received in Jesus Christ. In the book of James 1:17, we hear these words: “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” All that we are, all that we have, and all that we have to come is our gift from our Heavenly Father. Our homes, our health, our families, our gifts, our talents, and our freedom are all from Him.
What are you most thankful for this season? How have you been blessed this year? What has God done for you? I pray that you have some opportunities between all the hustle and bustle of planning, deciding, and organizing to consider these questions. I have a feeling that all of us can find a reason this holiday season to have gratitude and thankfulness in our hearts. Take time to express that to God either through prayer, praise, or action. May the God of our Father richly bless you this holiday season as you prepare not only your physical lives to his abundant blessings, but also your spiritual lives.
Pastor Andrew
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.