This question has been asked many times following my registration as a Patent Agent this last fall. A Patent Agent works for some of the most interesting people: inventors. Inventors are those people who creatively identify new solutions, or inventions, to the simple and complex problems we all may have.
Are you an inventor with an invention to protect? If “yes,” you may be eligible to obtain legal rights to your invention. To do so, an inventor should seek the professional services of a Patent Agent. To have an inventor as a client, a Patent Agent must first pass a registration examination with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The USPTO requires the examinee to have a technical background in science or engineering to apply and sit for the patent bar exam. Once examined and registered by the USPTO, the newly registered agent may then practice under the legal title of “Patent Agent.”
A registered Patent Agent has completed all application, testing, and registration requirements. A Patent Agent has also passed both technical and ethical standards to represent inventors before the USPTO. A Patent Agent may then develop patent applications to help inventors obtain the legal rights to their inventions.
To complete and prosecute patent applications, a Patent Agent is tasked with navigating the nuances of the ever-changing patent law. The rulebook for patent law is called the Manual of Patent Examining Procedures, or MPEP for short. However, there is nothing short about the MPEP. The MPEP is a 3000-page behemoth, approximately 12 inches thick, weighing approximately 30 pounds, and is still growing! This gives a vivid idea about the complex laws, regulations, and administration rules involved in drafting, filing, prosecuting, securing, and managing this area of intellectual property. What is intellectual property? More on that in my next column.
Stuart Aller
Coughlin Law Office, LLC, Sabetha stuart@kanpat.com (This is sponsored content)
