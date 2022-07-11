To the Editor
Putting aside the question of whether abortion is right or wrong, what does proposed amendment HCR 2003 (Value Them Both) mean for Kansas women and children? What does the bill actually say?
"§ 22. Regulation of abortion. Because Kansans value both women and children, the constitution of the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion. To the extent permitted by the constitution of the United States, the people, through their elected state representatives and state senators, may pass laws regarding abortion, including, but not limited to, laws that account for circumstances of pregnancy resulting from rape or incest, or circumstances of necessity to save the life of the mother."
You’ll notice that the amendment is consistent with the recent ruling from the United States Supreme Court when it declared that that there is no constitutional right to an abortion, and turned control back to the states. Similarly, language guaranteeing the right to end a pregnancy cannot be found in the Kansas Constitution. So, what does Value Them Both do and not do?
What it does NOT do is...
1. It does not ban abortions
2. It does not abolish treatments for ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages
3. It does not mention contraceptives
4. It does not require taxpayer funding of abortion
What does it do?
1. It opens the door to legislation regulating the abortion industry in Kansas
2. It allows citizens to debate laws they would like in place and to vote accordingly
Because the Kansas Supreme Court found in 2019 that there was a constitutional right to an abortion (again, language not included in that document), all current regulations in place have come into question. According to a June 28, 2022 New York Times article, “in Connecticut, lawmakers approved a bill that would expand the field of people who can perform certain types of abortions beyond doctors, to include nurse-midwives, physician assistants and other medical professionals.” This seems like ideology above basic safety for women. A vote “no” on VTB opens the door for all manner of practices in abortion clinics, potentially putting women’s lives at risk. Kansas abortion practices could look like those Connecticut, New York, or California.
The bill is available to read at kslegislature.org. I encourage voters to read it for themselves.
Respectfully Submitted,
Jessica Gigstad
Everest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.