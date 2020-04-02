Are there tax consequences from receiving a gift? Recipients of gifts are not taxed. However, there are rare situations where the person giving the gift may be taxed.
Taxpayers are given a gift tax exclusion of $15,000 per person per year. There is no limit on the number of individuals you can gift to, but you are required to file a gift tax return if the gift exceeds $15,000 to an individual per year.
Even if you are required to file a gift tax return, there likely will be no tax due. Gift tax returns are filed to keep track of how much of your lifetime exclusion has been used. Taxpayers have a lifetime exclusion of $11,400,000. Once the lifetime exclusion is exceeded, then gift tax is assessed.
Gift tax works hand in hand with estate tax. Gift tax was designed to prevent taxpayers from gifting all of their assets prior to death, in an attempt to avoid estate tax.
The following recipients of gifts are not subject to gift or estate tax, therefore not included in the annual or lifetime exemption:
Charitable Organizations
Spouses (must be a US citizen)
Educational Expenses (paid directly to the school)
Medical Expenses (paid directly to the health care provider)
Long story short, most Americans never have to pay gift tax. If your net worth is worth less than $11,400,000, gift or estate tax will likely not be a factor in your life.
Every scenario is different; therefore, this general advice cannot be applied directly to your situation and is not intended to be tax advice. If you have concerns about gift tax, it is best practice to consult with a tax professional.
(Sponsored Content)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.