A patent is a legal document that protects an invention. A patent also discloses the invention with a complete written description. Disclosure of the patented invention establishes a quid pro quo, or “this for that”, between a patent owner and the public. The public is enabled to make and use the invention after the patent owner’s period of exclusivity has expired. The period of exclusivity is 20 years from the filing of a patent application. During this period, the patent owner has the right to keep competitors out of the market space. The invention is distinctly protected by one or more legal claims. Claims spell out the invention’s limitations or elements with clear, concise, and exact terms much like a legal description defines the real property a person owns. In a similar fashion, the claims define the intellectual property a patent holder owns. Anyone who trespasses on the claimed boundaries becomes an infringer.
An infringer is someone who makes, sells, imports, or uses a method or device covered by one or more of the claims. The patented claims give the owner the right to exclude an infringer through litigation. With litigation success, the patent owner may receive a reasonable royalty from the infringer or be able to stop the infringer from continuing to sell or use the patented invention.
An inventor needs to know that public disclosure before filing a patent application with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) is detrimental and may compromise their intellectual property rights. Public disclosure may include sales, external use, or publications of their invention. The advantage to timely filing a patent application with the USPTO is the ability to prevent others from illegally making, selling, importing, or using the intellectual property of the patented invention. A patent may give a business a boost or head start in the patented market space.
