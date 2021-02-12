A person’s mind may conceive of a new work or invention. The new work or invention is the intellectual property of that person. Rights to intellectual property may be secured by making application for a copyright, a trademark, or a patent. A successful application will result in the person being given an exclusive right over the use of the work or invention.
A copyright covers original literary and artistic works such as books, poems, paintings, sculptures, films, music, etc. In the United States, a copyright may protect the author’s literary or artistic works for a minimum span of the author’s life plus 70 years. This may motivate the author to make their creative work public and encourages others to do the same.
A trademark identifies and brands the source of a product or service. Trademarks may include a name, slogan, or logo (ex. Ford sign) having a unique style or design, with a distinct color arrangement. Even a sound (ex. MGM Lion roar) or a scent, such as lavender paper, may be registered as trademarks. A trademark differentiates one person’s product from similar products on the market. Trademarks help ensure fair competition and protects consumers by allowing them to make informed choices between products.
A trade secret is a type of safeguard that is not applied for. Trade secrets include intellectual property such as formulas, recipes, lists, processes, etc. Trade secrets have value because the business keeps the information secret (ex. Coca-Cola beverage formula). The business must secure the secret information in proportion to the liabilities faced should the information be released.
Finally, a patent covers inventions for any new and useful process, machine, manufacture, composition of matter, ornamental design, or a novel improvement thereof. This expansive language covers almost anything under the sun made by man. The manner and process of making and using the invention are described within the patent so others are enabled to make and use the invention. What is a patent? More on that in my next column.
Stuart Aller
Coughlin Law Office, LLC, Sabetha
(Sponsored content)
