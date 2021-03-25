The NCAA tournament comes with more fanfare than just about any other sporting event in America, second only to, perhaps, the Super Bowl. The opening weekend of this year’s affair was packed full of upsets—in fact, only one section of the bracket still has both their 1 and 2 seed still standing—so what brought us to this place, and what should we expect to see moving forward?
Theory #1 – Covid confusion
Anyone who thought they knew what to expect coming into this tournament was just plain fooling themselves. I think the whole world knew that Baylor and Gonzaga were the clear standouts heading into the tournament. Neither one may win the whole thing—heck, neither one may make the Final Four—but there is little question that that fact remains. As for anyone else, who knows? Let’s use the freshly-ousted KU Jayhawks as an example. The Hawks went on a run late in the season, and were able to use a win over a Baylor team still recovering from a Covi layoff as a springboard to a seed they probably didn’t deserve. That happened all around the country, and it made it very tough to know how good most teams really were in the regular season.
Theory #2 – Botched seeding
Bleeding over from my first point, I think a completely murky season led to some very poor seeding decisions—probably the worst I’ve ever seen—and the results have shown up in the tournament. Loyola-Chicago went on a Cinderella run a few years ago, but this season, the Ramblers were top 10 in NET rankings. In fact, outside of Colgate, none of the other 8 teams in the top 10 were seeded lower than 2. Loyola was shocked by their 8-seed status, having expected to land somewhere in the 3-4 range. Look no further than Kansas and the team that they lost to, in USC—explaining a 3-seed gap between two teams with near identical records—especially with USC finishing with a higher BPI ranking—becomes difficult when you saw the different in athleticism on the floor on Monday night. It may also be time to admit that the PAC-12 has been undervalued in the tournament in recent years, which has definitely proven this season.
So what should we see this weekend?
I think we will see a bit of normalcy return—but that doesn’t mean upsets and Cinderellas are all out the window. The true powers should play well in the Sweet 16, but there are enough middling teams left that some lower seeds still might slip through. I think the big thing to watch for is a couple of strong teams to step forward into true contenders. A couple of teams to watch are Alabama—the Crimson Tide play a pro-style game that relies on easy buckets underneath and three-point shooting, and if they continue to shoot well from outside, look out—and the winner of USC-Oregon. Again, I think it’s clear that the PAC-12 was undersold this season—both of these teams looked fantastic in their round of 32 games, and athleticism can go a long way in a tournament game, so watch out for whichever team from out west punches their ticket to the Elite 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.