Optimism may be an understated descriptor for how Chiefs fans feel about the upcoming NFL season. After finishing the season just an offside penalty away from the Super Bowl, the Chiefs bring back Patrick Mahomes, last season’s first-year starter who broke records and won the MVP award going away, as well as the rest of their high-flying offense, a new Defensive Coordinator and system, along with a pair of big-time playmakers that could give that side of the ball enough momentum to swing the tide above mediocre. Saturday night’s preseason kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals marks the first look fans will get at the team since their AFC Championship letdown, and the Super-Bowl-or-Bust aura that the fan base is feeling is palpable.
As much as preseason games are meaningless and more about getting through without injuries than they are anything else, there are a few areas that are worth watching this weekend. The biggest on-field change we will see this season is a new defensive scheme led by D-Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. The 4-3 look will allow for a bigger defensive line presence, of which, the Chiefs have collected a deep and talented group, which will also allow the team’s diverse, if not spectacular, linebacker corps to move to the ball more freely. Any success or failure during the preseason might mean nothing, or it might be a harbinger of things to come, but it will be interesting to get a glimpse of what’s to come.
Like any other year, the new faces are perhaps the biggest story at this point in the season. The defense has a handful of new players at every level, with the big names being Frank Clark at defensive and Tyrann Matheiu at safety—both of whom are being counted on to make immediate impacts. Saturday could be an interesting look at a defensive line group that could hold some trade potential, while the linebacker group will need to be much improved, and for that to happen, we may need to learn some new names. Draftee Juan Thornhill and free agent acquisition Bashaud Breeland are fresh pieces in the secondary who could pay dividends this season, as well.
The same old faces are the biggest assets on offense, as Mahomes will lead a group that features Tyreek Hill, who avoided offseason suspension concerns, Travis Kelce and Sammy Watkins returning in the best health and shape, respectively, we have seen them in, as well as Damien Williams, who will look to make a big impact after missing much of camp after coming in out of shape and suffering an early injury. The team’s first pick the draft, Mecole Hardman, went from an insurance policy against a Hill suspension to a luxury item, and it will be interesting to see how he fits in with the Chiefs’ high-flying offense after a so-so career in a very basic Georgia offense. Running backs Darwin Thompson and Carlos Hyde have been putting in good work with Williams out, and hope to turn heads on Saturday as they fight for positioning on the depth chart, while tight ends Blake Bell and Deon Yelder will battle to fill the position vacated by Demetrius Harris this offseason.
Another recurring theme of the preseason are the sideshows and the battles for the last few roster spots. Chances are, once the season begins, we will not see or hear much from any of these players, but it keeps the second half of preseason games interesting. For the Chiefs, the battle for the bottom of the wide receiver depth chart is always a topic of conversation. Local favorite and KSU alumnus Byron Pringle, as well as Gehrig Dieter are popular with fans, and both hope to see a bit of the field this season, but they will be pushed by some undrafted free agents. 2018 draft pick Tremon Smith made a sudden change from corner to running back, which will be interesting to watch, especially as his special teams standing will likely keep him on the roster. One last thing to watch is whether Princeton fullback/tight end/H-back John Lovett will show out enough to force fan favorite Anthony Sherman off the roster, as the do-everything youngster could bounce the vet simply based on the diversity of his contributions.
