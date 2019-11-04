(Editor's Note: For full letter go to hch-focusonthefuture.org.)
To the Editor,
I cannot predict the future any more than change the past. I can however state the facts.
Fact: The hospital has had more equipment failures this year than any other. Just a few examples of equipment failures have been X-ray, CT, surgery lights and laparoscopic surgery equipment, lab testing equipment, vital signs machines and more.
Fact: The hospital has providers that earn a lot of money. The reason is that they are very busy providers. Did you know that the average physician does about 4950 RVUs? I know that does not mean anything to you, but it is how we quantify what a physicians does; which means that they do procedures, it reflects when they see ER patients, round on inpatients and deliver babies. This number also reflects the complexity of patients that they see. Our full time MDs RVUS are 50 percent higher than the average physician’s RVUS. They also take call for the Emergency Department and cover the inpatient and OB program. When you factor all of these pieces in you will see they are paid appropriately.
Fact: Hiawatha Community Hospital is the only hospital in Brown County. We have been compared to Sabetha. I have shared previously that physicians’ salaries are taken out of context. The same report that is being referenced for the physician salaries also shows that the revenue of HCH is more than double that of Sabetha. The ER, OB, Inpatient is also busier – in 2017 HCH had the 7th busiest ER and OB for critical access hospitals in Kansas. There are 83 critical access hospitals in Kansas. Our ER volume is continuing to increase in volume and complexity with more patients being admitted or transferred to a higher level of care.
Fact: Dr. Julie is leaving in 2021, and two other physicians are leaving in 2022. We are critically focused on recruitment for 2020 and 2021. Did you happen to read Brynn Wright’s and Jack Nolte’s letters? Courageous letters from medical students who share a unique perspective. They are available at hch-focusonthefuture.org., as are videos and other letters.
Fact: Our days cash on hand is only 4 days for unencumbered cash. The average for regional CAH hospitals is 69. We do not have the cash flow to replace old equipment and make facility repairs.
Fact: The Auxiliary and the Foundation have been very active in raising funds - an OB Bed, Biliblanket, OB Security System, lab equipment, wheelchairs, office chairs, cardiac rehab equipment, manikins for education and more. They will continue to raise money to help meet our needs however it's not enough - we will still need fundraising as the tax support will only provide about 50 percent of funds needed.
Fact: While you may be spending $51 dollars more a year the return on investment for the community is greater than 60 percent.
Fact: Hospital is a private business. No other business has mandates to care for patients or provide services regardless of ability to pay if they come to our ER. Our uncompensated and unreimbursed care has been over $2 million for the last two years. (8 percent) This is one of the reasons why 83 percent of the critical access hospitals in Kansas have tax support.
Do not let what happened last time happen again. Go to the polls on Nov. 5.
John Broberg, CEO
Hiawatha Community Hospital
