Several months ago, I had two cataracts removed from my eyes. How they got there, I don't know. As far as I can remember, they never asked my permission, and furthermore, they never paid rent for being there.
According to the eye doctor, and doctors are never wrong, I now have 2020 vision. I've never had such vision since I was ten years old.
All I really need now are reading glasses, and my vision is quite good.
That sounds like a good thing on the surface, but every good thing has a little dark corner somewhere hidden.
The good part is that I can see excellently.
The bad part is that I can see excellently.
I didn’t quite understand this until just recently it came to full view.
What shocked me so much was that as I looked at my face to prepare to shave, I noticed some things I never noticed before. Those things were "wrinkles."
Not only did I have one wrinkle, but for some reason, that wrinkle brought all his family with him. And, to make matters worse, the first wrinkle never asked permission to take up residence on my face.
But there they were, and I was staring at them for the very first time.
I do not know the real purpose of wrinkles or where in the world they come from or where I can send them.
But what are wrinkles really for? What is the purpose of a wrinkle? And, where did they come from? And, do I need to wear a mask?
Because of my confusion in this area, I thought I would take the chance of asking the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage about my wrinkles.
Cautiously I approached her and said, "I discovered I have some wrinkles on my face, and I don't know where they came from? Do you know what I could do?"
Obviously, she thought I was joking because I couldn't get her to stop laughing.
When she finally calmed down, she said, "You've had wrinkles for as long as I can remember." Then she began laughing again.
When she quieted down again, she said, "The purpose of wrinkles is to keep track of your age. Every wrinkle represents a certain age in your life." Then she broke down in laughter again. Obviously, this is funny to her.
The next time I was in front of the mirror, I carefully looked at my wrinkles and tried to count them. If what she says is true, I must be 397 years old.
I'm not sure what to do with my wrinkles, but I'm not going to have plastic surgery.
I need to accept things as they are and not allow something as silly as a wrinkle define who I am. If I do that, I will never come to any kind of reality about myself. I surely am not my wrinkle.
Thinking about this, I was reminded of a verse in the Bible. “Lead me, O Lord, in thy righteousness because of mine enemies; make thy way straight before my face” (Psalm 5:8).
My face has more important things to do than fuss over wrinkles. I need to trust the Lord each day to set before my face the way that he wants me to go for his glory.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
