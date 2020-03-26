They were here and then they were gone. Just like that. One positive test for COVID-19 in a professional basketball player, before the rest of us understood the serious nature of what was coming, and the landscape of sports began to quake.
Days later the entire skyline lay in rubbles, as tournaments and playoffs and openers, senior seasons and scholarship years crumbled to dust before our eyes. For fans, it was a punch to the gut, for the entirety of our nation and world, it was a preamble to the everyday certainties that would be torn away over the coming weeks.
Schools have been called to a halt, jobs have shriveled up, hours and earnings withering, as a nation so inherently set in its ways has groaned and creaked at its very core with the effort of flexibility. Hours at home are on the rise as the decree to cease our ever-on-the-go lifestyles takes hold. As shelter-in-place nears for those of us in Brown County and becomes reality for those in neighboring counties, we have come to a feeling that we do not handle too well these days — discomfort. Of course, attitude is a choice that each individual must make, but discomfort is a sensation that we are not entirely familiar with these days and it has left the best of us admittedly “off.”
Make no mistake, while being put out is not our favorite thing or something we typically deal well with, we have been down this road before, be it circumstances of a personal nature or events of a larger scale similar to our current situation. Whether stuck at home with the flu or recovering from a surgery, or adjusting to reality-altering events, everyone manages these situations differently. While we are in the opening rounds of what is the biggest shift of expectations and circumstances in anyone’s memory since at least the last World War, one of the biggest safe places and unifying themes in which we seek shelter during those times is nowhere to be found.
Sports — being a fan — is a place myself and many others turn to on a normal day. It offers a place to clear the mind and focus entirely on one thing. On rough days, sports are a comfort. Home sick for a day or two, I may flip on a basketball game or two, or switch the television to SportsCenter to watch highlights from around the world to soothe the mind and relax. But it is in remarkable times that sports shine, serving as a rallying point for those searching for reason or unity. Think back to the aftermath of 9/11, as the world rallied around New York’s baseball and football teams, or the first NFL game back in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. There is a unique quality of sports that can break down barriers and bring people together from across dividing lines, be they race, religion or creed, in times of tragedy or upheaval. What is truly important is set aside for something that is inherently both less and more. Sports may not be important, but they certainly matter.
And so comes this COVID-19 virus and the looming consequences it promises, and our escape, our rallying point, our place of comfort is alarmingly absent. It feels a bit like an asteroid is hurtling toward Metropolis, but the closer it comes, the more apparent it becomes that Superman will not be dashing in to save the day. Recent days have felt more anxious, more disengaged than any in recent memory, with an odd dystopian tinge, and for a good deal of us, there is a void that we must fill with something other than tournament upsets, long fly balls or the growing roar around the 18th green as a long putt breaks toward the hole.
So for those of you missing gatherings around lattes, or chatter at the salon, or your weekly game of bridge — I’m with you — we are with you — we are all in this thing together, and I wish you all the very best in filling the void.
