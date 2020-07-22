Hope is a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen. Within the heart of the believer in Jesus Christ, hope is one of the most powerful and important things in our faith. Hope is multifaceted and vital to living a biblical Christian life.
One facet of hope is the academic aspect. By this I mean that we have to have the information that causes us to see that hope is available to us in various situations. For instance, what the Bible tells us about Heaven gives us hope that one day, by faith in Jesus Christ, we will make Heaven our eternal home. The information contained in the Word about salvation, blessings, promises and many other scriptural teachings gives us hope when the information is applied to our lives.
Another facet of hope is the spiritual. To be clear, the academic and spiritual aspects of hope rely on one another and cannot really be fully realized any other way. Hope for things that only God can do is a critical part of our spiritual life. Prayers are prayed in hope of God doing what we ask.
Certainly, there is hope in this world that has nothing to do with faith. People hope for all kinds of things that don’t involve God in any way, but for the believer to hope for something that doesn’t result in faith being exercised should be rare.
Hebrews teaches us about faith that includes hope as a critical need in the process saying in Hebrews 11:1 “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” Faith and hope are dependent on each other to motivate us to trust in God to meet our need and while we cannot see the answer yet, we wait in hope of our desire being met.
In conclusion, Paul wrote to the Corinthian church and at the end of chapter 13 he said, “Now abide faith, hope, love, but the greatest of these is love.” Love brings it all together, because if we don’t have love there is no reason to look forward to anything else in this world. Hope, as a part of a biblical Christian life, is a powerful force in a world that in so many ways doesn’t see much to hope for.
Hope lives in the heart and mind, and is grown by learning and living the Bible as a lifestyle choice in a relationship with the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.