To the Editor,
Nearly 40 years ago we left Hiawatha to chase the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow but we found ourselves merging into the fast lane of life with a ga-zillion other people, joining the rat race.
Just recently, we got the opportunity to come home, so we jumped at the chance. Having all the big city amenities spoiled us a little, so as we were trying to organize "laborers" to help us unpack our moving truck, when we got to town, we were stumped, as there didn't seem to be any available!!
Then someone suggested that the Hiawatha High School was having a community help day around the time of our arrival. One thing led to another, and it was Coach Chris to the rescue...Coach Chris checked with some of the Hiawatha football players and about 10 of them volunteered to come help on a Saturday. Coach brought his daughter (who kept up with every male on the job by the way), and two other adults showed up as well. It just reminds us of how great a small community is. When someone is in need, people step up to help their neighbor. One of the adults brought snacks, drinks and then went and bought pizza for everyone. WOW it IS good to be back!
Thank you all very much for your hard and quick work, you knocked this project out in record time, which was sooo helpful to the wife and me.
Thank you again!
Ward and Debra Mitchell
Hiawatha
