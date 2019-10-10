In the previous election, the healthcare sales tax brought to light the significant amount of division in our communities. In particular, the division between Horton and Hiawatha is what I heard discussed the most. This is a division that has existed for generations. The question is why are we still doing this? This is about the health of our county. This is about our friends, neighbors, and family. Supporting the hospital sales tax fills the gaps of healthcare needs of our entire county, as well as supports our community in ways we do not see. Let’s move forward and build a healthy relationship.
The hospital is functioning better financially versus where we were nine months ago. We may have the money for employees to cash their paychecks, but the real issue is still not being able to replace aged and failing equipment. Due to the financial condition of the hospital for the last few years, HCH has been unable to afford to replace necessary equipment. As a result, our staff work with aged and failing equipment. Some of this equipment is at risk of failure, and some of these items have already failed. While the hospital is not at risk of closing tomorrow, it is at risk of closing in 5-7 years without the funding for equipment we need.
The need for tax support is not a new idea in Kansas - 83 percent of critical access hospitals in Kansas receive tax support. With changes in Medicare reimbursement and Kansas’ failure to expand Medicaid, hospitals across Kansas have seen reduction in revenue. Those same hospitals have relied on public tax support to fill the gap of these funding cuts. This is not a new concept and there are hospitals in Western Kansas that receive much more tax support than what our .005 cent sales tax will raise.
After the hospital sales tax, let’s not stop there. We need to support each other in every aspect. Our whole county needs to stop in Horton to shop at Fiabesco, Thriftway, or Aged Goodness Antiques, to name a few. Our county needs to grab lunch in Everest (Bake Shop or Everest Café) or in Fairview at the Cozy Cafe. I know I have left out many great businesses, but I think you see the point. Working together we can accomplish so much for our collective communities.
Jacob Wisdom, CPA
Hiawatha, Kansas
