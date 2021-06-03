Just under two months away from Major League Baseball’s July 30th trade deadline, the Kansas City Royals are sitting at 27-26, 5 games back and in 3rd place in the AL Central and 3 games back in the Wild Card race. As we have seen so far this season, a lot can happen in two months, but enough of the season is in the books to start looking at where KC might be at the trade deadline, and what they might do with that position.
I would expect the team to be a game or two under .500 as the deadline approaches, still technically in the Wild Card race, but well out of the running in the AL Central. Unfortunately, this might be the worst spot the club can be in—similar to the years after the World Series run. If management believes that a playoff run is even a remote possibility, they could forego making some moves that could benefit the team in the future, or worse yet, deal off prospects for the hope at a long-shot playoff run.
That said, I do believe that Dayton Moore is in a bit of an audition year for the new ownership, and with the team moving forward, I expect the team to take a proactive approach to the where the squad is and could be moving forward. So if the team is far enough back, who could we see Moore attempt to move for pieces that could add to the rebuild effort that seems to be nearing fruition?
Danny Duffy was a top trade candidate prior to his UCL injury. In the last year of his previous deal, Duffy was having a resurgent year, and was almost certainly on his way out the door. Duffy is a name that Royals fans never really expected to see in this position, based both on his longtime loyalty to the franchise, as well as his recent career trajectory, but if he returns in time to get a few starts under his belt in July and gets back to pre-injury form, he will be a likely target for a team that needs to solidify the bottom end of their rotation heading into the playoff push.
Adalberto Mondesi is another name that I, personally, would really like to see the team consider trading. Mondesi is going to require a large contract if the team wants to bring him back, and quite frankly, he has not earned that trust. Mondesi has always had prodigious talent and has runs where he flashes big potential, but suffers through long slumps at the plate and is a regularr fixture on the injured list. In the long run, but the team and the player might benefit from a clean slate. I truly hope Mondesi can grow into the player he seemed destined to become, but I have long since lost hope that he will do so in a Royals uniform. Here’s to hoping his hot start to the season continues until the team can collect a haul in return.
The rest of the list is made up of players who could put together stretches that could make them valuable enough to bring back risk-reward prospects that could be the difference over the next five years. Jorge Soler is headed for free agency, and while he has shown a nice amount of power at the plate, he is likely never going to reach his potential at this stage of his career. If Soler goes on a power surge in June, look for his name to come up in trade scenarios in July. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Michael A. Taylor is going above and beyond what is expected given his history. He is a plus defender at a key position in center field, flashes power hitting now and again, and is a speed demon on the bases. Taylor could bring a middling prospect if he is still playing well come July.
The dark horse candidate for trade bait this fall may just come from the team’s wealth of young pitching prospects. The Royals will not get a Zach Greinke-level haul for any of their young arms, but if any of the youngsters put together a solid run over the next couple months, they may pull off a blockbuster trade that could put a future cornerstone in place. This is both the least likely trade option, as well as the one that makes me the most anxious, but would also be the singular move that could move Kansas City’s needle the most over the next few seasons. With a return to major market teams dominating the playoffs, the way the team approaches this trade deadline could define the landscape of Major League Baseball over the next few seasons.
