With the winter season upon us and holidays around the corner, it is important to remember how to stay safe by preparing for severe weather at home and on the roads. Winter storms can range in severity, and a lot can happen when a dangerous winter storm strikes, ranging from street and interstate closures to power outages. In Kansas, annual snowfalls can range between less than 12 to up to 42 inches.
Farm Bureau Financial Services is here to help you prepare for the winter season and travel with some tips on staying safe when severe weather strikes your neighborhood.
Top Tips for Staying Safe this Winter
Buy a Shovel or Snowblower – Having a shovel or snowblower will help you dig your way out if you are at home. Make sure your snowblower is filled with gas and fully functional before the snow hits. Having a shovel in your car is also helpful if you get stuck while traveling.
Stock Up on All Essentials – It’s a good idea to have a sustainable amount of food, water, an emergency radio, and extra batteries on hand in case your power is wiped out at home. If you’re traveling, packing a winter survival kit that includes extra windshield wiper fluid, blankets, a shovel, an ice scraper, a flashlight, and food and water will be helpful if you get stuck in severe weather.
Staying Safe at Home – While at home, you should turn on the local news to keep up to date on the storm, bring your pets inside, keep your thermostat set at the same temperature during the day and night, and open your kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around your plumbing to help prevent frozen pipes. If your home loses power or heat during extreme cold, go to a designated public shelter.
Staying Safe While Driving – It’s important for you to know the road conditions before venturing out by checking your local Department of Transportation’s website. While driving, you should cut out distractions so you can concentrate on the road, take extra time to reach your destination, and remember to slow down and keep your distance.
As winter weather settles in, following these tips can help you stay safe while at home and on the roads during the challenges of winter travel conditions. More tips for staying safe during severe weather can be found on the Farm Bureau Financial Services website: https://www.fbfs.com/learning-center/how-to-proactively-prepare-for-a-blizzard.
