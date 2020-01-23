An S-Corporation, commonly referred to as a small business corporation, is a common tax designation that provides significant savings to small business owners. A subchapter S corporation is a status granted by the IRS that allows income, deductions, and credits to flow through to the shareholder’s personal tax return. This means that the S-Corporation itself does not pay income tax, but the shareholder pays income tax based on their personal income tax rates.
The most common benefits of an S-Corporation are:
Avoids double taxation that C-Corporations are subject to
The profit is not subject to self-employment tax
Reduced taxable gains when selling the business
This designation is designed for small businesses, therefore there are limitations for what businesses are eligible for this election. S-Corporations are not a business entity type, but a tax designation. The business must first be a C-Corporation or and LLC before making the S-Corporation election.
While the profit from an S-Corporation is not subject to self-employment tax, if a shareholder works in the business, they are required to be paid a reasonable compensation through payroll. This ensures that the shareholder is contributing to social security and Medicare taxes.
Every scenario is different; therefore, this general advice cannot be applied directly to your situation and is not intended to be tax advice. If you have concerns about S-Corporations, it is best practice to consult with a tax professional.
