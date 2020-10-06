“Thy Will be done.” I do not believe there can be any more beautiful words of comfort and of submission, than these. We know them from what we often call “The Lord’s Prayer” or the “Our Father”; words which Jesus used when His disciples asked Him to teach them to pray. (Matthew and Luke) Those words were given to teach us to pray also, and yet, how often do we neglect them either because we no longer say them or because it becomes so much a part of our tradition, we simply say the words, and do not consider them?
2020 has been an unusual year in many ways, and yet, in others, not so very different than years past but like spoiled toddlers, we stomp our feet, resist, and say “I want it my way!” The elections are just around the corner and people are concerned. They always have been concerned but we are able to express our concerns more loudly over social media, etc. There is panic; “What if he or she gets elected? What are we going to do?” I remember these concerns expressed 4 years ago, and years before that. Do we wring our hands in despair, or clap them because the vote went as we wanted it to - or do we fold them in prayer?
I hear often the words, “I don’t know how I should pray about this” or even, “How are you praying about this?”. The answer is simple; “Thy Will be done.”
When was the last time you prayed this, you felt this, you breathed those words? We all think we know what is best, it’s of course “my way”. Proverbs 3:5-6 says, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lean not upon thine own understanding. In all thy ways, acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy path.” Again, simple words of peace.
Don’t become overwhelmed by political statements. Simply say, “Thy Will be done.” Stop struggling to “prove” your chosen candidate is the best. Stop worrying about the “what if’s”. Begin and end your day with the words, “Thy Will be done”. Speak them throughout the day, in your anxieties, your concerns, your need for control. Look at Jesus Christ, and seek to model His Image. Pray the Lord’s Prayer, not necessarily word for word, but use it to shape your prayers. You will be transformed!
Walk in love and peace with those Words before you, “Thy Will be done” … nothing else really matters upon this earth, except His Will. And He is God, His Will is always good it cannot be anything but good.
