The Kansas Highway Patrol is partnering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Kansas and local law enforcement agencies for a statewide DUI enforcement on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The focus of the enforcement is to remove impaired drivers from Kansas roadways.
The Patrol will participate in the 3rd annual “Saturation Saturday” campaign. For this campaign, law enforcement will implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols to combat impaired driving across the state.
“Law enforcement will be working diligently to ensure our travelers make it to their destinations safely,” said Lieutenant Candice Breshears, KHP Public Information Officer. “We can’t stress enough how important it is to always drive sober.”
