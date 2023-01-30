Robinson Fire Department planning annual Roast Beef Dinner fundraiser Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Jan 30, 2023 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Robinson Fire Department is planning its annual Roast Beef Dinner Fundraiser.The event is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Robinson Community Center, 118 Parsons St., Robinson. Serving hot open roast beef sandwiches, green beans and dessert from 11 .m. to 1 p.m..Donations will be used to help support the Robinson Fire Department.Deliveries available upon request to a 15-mile surround area. Contact Liz at 785-741-4665 to reserve delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Robinson Lions Club's announces 55th Melodrama Horton student earns 2nd in speech competition Friends of Hospice Volunteers Cruise Planners taking applications for scholarship Benefit music performance set for Sunday Hegarty-Caplinger Insurance builds on 112-year history by partnering with Taylor Insurance Services LLC St. Ann's Annual Soup Day Feb. 21 Robinson Fire Department planning annual Roast Beef Dinner fundraiser Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles15-year sentence for man in DWI accident that killed former Hiawatha residentShe killed her rapist after months of abuse. Advocates say Kansas governor should set her free.County discusses storage issues, Meals on WheelsHiawatha Municipal CourtSales tax in Kansas and Atchison County bringing changesWild OT finish sends Hawks to HIT FinalsBrockhoff, DavidHorton student earns 2nd in speech competitionIn 2023 State of the State, Gov. Kelly proposes legalizing medical marijuana, cutting taxes, mental health fundingLady Hawks seal HIT championship with late free throw Images Videos CommentedBrown, Stephen D. (1)Happy International Day of Education! These are the stars who swapped showbiz for college! (1)In 30-Year Study, Head Injury Doubled Long-Term Death Risk (1)Growing in Knowledge (1)School Choice Is More Than You Might Think (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
