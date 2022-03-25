Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue continues to be a safe haven for goats that have special needs.
Owner Lisa Thompson said thanks to the generosity of those who donated to her fund through the Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Days, she was able to pay for a portion of a special needs goat barn at the rescue, which is located just a few miles northeast of Hiawatha where Thompson lives with her husband, David.
“These goats would otherwise suffer and be discarded,” she said. “I am so thankful each and every day to be able to care for these goats with the help of donations from this community and across the country.”
Thompson opened the Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue five years ago. A nurse by trade for many years at the local hospital, Thompson had changed her daily schedule to allow her the freedom to focus on the goat rescue.
She currently has four paralyzed goats that use wheelchairs – Patrick, Andy, Holly and Mateo. Recently, two had passed away – Maddie and Buttercup – who were also paralyzed.
“I have other rescued goats that have recovered from injury, such as Mona, and other rescued goats that have come from various other situations such as Harold, who came from being loose on the streets of St. Joseph,” she said.
Mona came to Ruby Slipper several years ago with severe disabilities. She had a crushed pelvis, fractured legs and a terrible infection. She went three months without veterinarian care and suffered terribly.
Mona required an extensive amount of care as one could imagine. Thompson was able to purchase a cart for her that gave her wheels instead of back legs while she healed. She lived inside with the Thompsons and was essentially as dependent as a baby.
After living in the house and recuperating for several months, Mona is now almost completely recovered with just a slightly misshapen hip. She has become the daily face of Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue through Mona’s Morning Message on the rescue’s social media — always an inspirational message indicative of hope and faith – the same that got the sweet little goat to where she is today.
Thompson said she also has Donnie and Maggie, who came to her from Falls City area, along with Goose, who walks on three legs.
“I get contacted often about other goats in need and if I cannot take them, I network with other rescue organizations to find them homes,” she said.
The Hiawatha Community Foundation still oversees a fund for Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue, which is a 501c3 nonprofit, along with two dozen other funds for local organizations and groups who have community projects.
With the Foundation’s Match Day just around the corner, on Memorial Weekend, Thompson has planned to use any donations for a new shelter, pen and custom-made wheelchair for a very special goat who was rescued from the area, just the day after Christmas.
“Holly experienced some of the most horrific injury and neglect I can imagine,” Thompson said. “Just when I think I’ve seen the worst, something else comes along.”
Thompson said Holly was hit by a car on busy road because her owner let the goats run loose. Her back legs and pelvis were crushed.
“If this is not bad enough she had a baby or babies after she was injured as evidenced by her udder still having milk,” she said. “I’m sure they died. Holly was left to suffer and drag her broken body around gravel roads and cornfields for four months without any care before a neighboring county brought her to safety and contacted me.”
Holly is paralyzed and her back legs are fused straight out behind her because she didn’t get any veterinary care after she was injured. Thompson said she is a very large goat that will need a separate pen so that she does not accidentally hurt one of the smaller paralyzed goats.
“I am so thankful she made her way here,” Thompson said.
She will also need a special-made wheeled cart from a man in Virginia “The Wizard of Paws,” animal orthotist Derrick Campana. He specializes in creating prosthetic limbs for many kinds of animals including elephants, along with specialized carts and wheelchairs. Thompson said Holly’s back end and legs can be set on top of it.
“It will be expensive, but she is worth is considering what she has had to endure,” Thompson said. “Her legs will never recover, but she is not having any pain in them anymore.”
Anyone wanting to donate to Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue can do so through the Hiawatha Community Foundation Match Days upcoming event May 27-28 or go to hiawathacf.org for information on donating through the website.
Follow Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue on Instagram and Facebook or at linktr.ee/rubyslippergoatrescue. Contact Thompson at (785) 741-3362 or by email at rubyslippergoatrescue@gmail.com.
