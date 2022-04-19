On Wednesday evening, April 13, Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars recognized Post 7285’s two Scouts of the Year, Matthew Whittaker, and Aiden Lang.
Both are Sabetha area residents who have achieved Eagle Scout through their consistent progress through the Scouting Program and through completing a qualifying Eagle Scout project. Presenting each Scout with a certificate is Patty Locher, Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairwoman. Each Scout will also receive a $300 scholarship from Post 7285 in recognition of his nomination. Lang also has received notification from Kansas Department of Veterans of Foreign Wars that he was named the Second Place Kansas Veterans of Foreign Wars Scout of the Year.
“Your accomplishments in Scouting are very commendable,” the notification letter said. VFW annually honors Scouts of the Year who submit a complete nomination through their local VFW post.
