Santa! I know him!!
Santa Claus joined members of the community and special guests - the Junior Master of Ceremony - on Saturday evening for the annual downtown lighting ceremony.
Shortly before the hands on the Town Clock struck 5:30 p.m., Santa Claus appeared from the courthouse steps. Kids jumped and cheered "Santa!!" and many went to greet the jolly old elf.
This year's Junior Master of Ceremony were the children of Bryce and Alayna Nigus, who were nominated by members of the public and voted on by the members of the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau. They were awarded the honor of flipping the switch on the festive downtown lights - along with the help of Santa Claus - at exactly 5:30 p.m. after a countdown.
Santa stayed for photos with families who had gathered for the event and visited with several kids who wanted to talk to him.
The Hiawatha High School Headliners, under the direction of vocal instructor Josh May, led the crowd in the singing of Christmas carols.
