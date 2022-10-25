Red Hawk logo

Once you get over the crisp fall weather and nauseous smells of Chicago, it’s actually quite a charming place. Its people can be in a hurry at times, but mainly they seem carefree as they walk to brunch or the business district.

It wasn’t hard to match their pace as I walked around looking for a coffee shop, and then a funky vintage store. But I didn’t take a two hour flight just to drink coffee and take walks, I went to see an old friend of sorts.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.