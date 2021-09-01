This past week, Ag Partners presented six donations to area schools for the second quarter of their 2021 "Fuel Your Vehicle And Your School" program. This program donates a portion of sales from every gallon sold at Ag Partners' cardtrols back to local schools.
“We are very pleased to have this opportunity again to contribute to our local schools. We greatly appreciate our patrons support on this program," said Eric Osterhaus, Ag Partners VP of Energy. "It also rewarding to know that we can help support our local schools and their booster clubs to help provide opportunities for our youth."
The CHS Panther Booster Club, the Nemaha Central High School Booster Club & NCEMS PTO, the SPPS PTO Booster Club, the Eagle Booster Club, the Mustang Booster Club and the Red Hawks Booster Club each received a donation, totaling over $1,250. Sales were collected at cardtrol locations in Corning, Seneca, Axtell, Denton, Robinson, Willis and Powhattan from April through June.
Donations will be collected and distributed two more times before the program ends.
