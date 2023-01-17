Red Hawk logo

If you're familiar with the art scene, or present on the internet, you’ve probably seen some kind of AI produced art.

AI art is art that’s produced by an artificial intelligence. Now this doesn’t mean that your computer is gaining consciousness and drawing you a picture. AI art is when all available art is studied by an algorithm and mashed together to create an image based on the prompt given by the user. Right now it’s not uncommon to see people debating the ethics of this kind of art, and even debating if it IS art at all. Because AI art is so new, it’s uncertain the effect it will have on the art industry in the future.

