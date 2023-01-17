If you're familiar with the art scene, or present on the internet, you’ve probably seen some kind of AI produced art.
AI art is art that’s produced by an artificial intelligence. Now this doesn’t mean that your computer is gaining consciousness and drawing you a picture. AI art is when all available art is studied by an algorithm and mashed together to create an image based on the prompt given by the user. Right now it’s not uncommon to see people debating the ethics of this kind of art, and even debating if it IS art at all. Because AI art is so new, it’s uncertain the effect it will have on the art industry in the future.
Some argue that AI will be responsible for a decrease in available art careers or even replace artists altogether. People on the other side of this argument believe that it’s impossible for AI to create art as authentic and alive as a real artist could, and that AI could never replace the imperfect perfection of something that’s handmade.
While AI art is still in its very early stages, it’s evolving quickly and becoming more skilled by the day, leaving many artists anxious about what this means for them. Some companies and platforms have already banned the use or posting of AI art in response to the distress from consumers.
All of this discourse raises the question, could artists and AI both keep a place of importance in our society? The answer is unknown right now but time will tell if the coexistence of artificial intelligence and artists is a possibility in our future.
