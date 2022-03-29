As the beginning of April marks the beginning of the National Poetry Month, literature is being celebrated for its impact, specifically those works done in verse.
This month, we are reminded to enjoy the works of authors such as Edgar Allen Poe, Emily Dickenson, Maya Angelou, Walt Whitman, and more. It is because of this celebration of poetry that the style of a traditional article is put to rest in favor of something different.
Instead of a conventional article, here is a poem to share the spirit of literature with the citizens of Hiawatha.
What it Feels Like to Fly
By: Jenna Madere
When they told me that Daedalus was a fool, I didn’t listen
Instead, I recreated the blueprints and prepared to follow him in flight
They swore to me that being like Icarus wasn’t a good thing
They didn’t seem to understand that if I wanted to hear their opinion, I would have asked for it
So, I let my wax wings carry me away, keeping in mind that I had to be careful
The ocean meant well, but if I got caught by its spray, I would be dragged under
The new experience of being so close to the sun felt inviting, but if I got too close, it would melt the wax that was carrying me along
Yet, somehow, being burned was still less scary than falling into the ocean below
So, up, up, up, I go
I was told to be wary of the sun,
I had been told that the freedom would feel inviting, but that I could not get too hypnotized by its lotus flowers
I was warned not to get too caught up in the taste of adventure like he did
Little did they know, Icarus was an inspiration to me,
Because I knew that a few minutes of actually discovering freedom
Would always be better than staring at the sun from the window of my prison
And wishing that I knew what it felt like to fly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.